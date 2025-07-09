 |  Login 
India’s JSW Steel Limited sees 14% rise in crude steel output in Q1 FY 2025-26

Wednesday, 09 July 2025 10:05:56 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s JSW Steel Limited (JSL) achieved crude steel production of 7.26 million mt in first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2025-26, a rise of 14 percent year on year, according to a company regulatory filing on Wednesday, July 9.

However, compared to production in the fourth quarter (January-March) of the fiscal year 2024-25 of 7.63 million mt, output in the first quarter of the current fiscal year saw a decline of five percent, primarily due to planned maintenance shutdowns of blast furnaces, the company said in the filing.

Following the planned maintenance shutdowns, the blast furnaces have been restarted and are operating at optimum capacity levels, averaging at 87 percent during April-June, the company said.

In India, JSW Steel produced 7.02 million mt of crude steel in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, a rise of 15 percent year on year.

In US, JSW Steel USA - Ohio produced 0.24 million mt of crude steel, almost the same year on year, the company said.


