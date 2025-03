India’s JSW Steel Limited achieved a consolidated crude steel production of 2.407 million mt in February this year, a rise of 12 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Monday, March 10.

The company said that crude steel output from its Indian mills was recorded at 2.332 million mt, a rise of 13 percent over February 2024.

JSW Steel USA-Ohio achieved an output of 75,000 mt of crude steel in February, lower than 91,000 mt in the corresponding month of the previous year.