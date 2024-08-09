India’s JSW Steel sees consolidated crude steel output rise by 9% in July

India’s JSW Steel Limited achieved a consolidated crude steel production of 2.215 million mt in July this year, a rise of nine percent year on year, according to a regulatory filing of the company on Friday, August 9.

JSW Steel Limited’s crude steel production from domestic operations was reported at 2.14 million mt in July, a rise of 13 percent year on year.

The company steel mill in Ohio, US, achieved a crude steel output of 75,000 mt in July, compared to 67,000 mt in the corresponding month of 2023.