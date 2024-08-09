 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s JSW Steel sees consolidated crude steel output rise by 9% in July

Friday, 09 August 2024 14:39:25 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s JSW Steel Limited achieved a consolidated crude steel production of 2.215 million mt in July this year, a rise of nine percent year on year, according to a regulatory filing of the company on Friday, August 9.

JSW Steel Limited’s crude steel production from domestic operations was reported at 2.14 million mt in July, a rise of 13 percent year on year.

The company steel mill in Ohio, US, achieved a crude steel output of 75,000 mt in July, compared to 67,000 mt in the corresponding month of 2023.


Tags: Crude Steel India Indian Subcon Steelmaking JSW Steel 

Similar articles

Ukraine sees 21.2 percent rise in pig iron output in January-July

09 Aug | Steel News

Japan’s Kobe Steel maintains forecast for FY 2024-25

07 Aug | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 8.14% in late July, inventory down 1.54%

07 Aug | Steel News

US raw steel production down 0.4 percent week-on-week

05 Aug | Steel News

JFE Steel reports lower net profit for Q1 FY 2024-25

05 Aug | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal repairs continuous pickling unit No. 4

05 Aug | Steel News

Nippon Steel sees lower net profit and sales in Q1 FY 2024-25

02 Aug | Steel News

ArcelorMittal's net profit and sales revenue drops in H1

01 Aug | Steel News

Net profit declines sharply in Q2 2024 at Gerdau

01 Aug | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey’s steel exports increase in H1, imports decrease

31 Jul | Steel News