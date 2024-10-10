India’s JSW Steel Limited sees 6% rise in consolidated crude steel output in Q2 FY 2024-25

India’s JSW Steel Limited achieved a consolidated crude steel production of 6.77 million mt in the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2024-25, up six percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a company statement on Thursday, October 10.

The company achieved crude steel production of 6.63 million mt during the quarter, from its Indian operations, recording its highest-ever output in a quarter.

The capacity utilization of its domestic mills during the second quarter was reported at 91 percent.