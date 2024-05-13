India’s JSW Steel sees 0.3% rise in consolidated crude steel output in April

Monday, 13 May 2024 14:56:35 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s JSW Steel Limited achieved a consolidated crude steel output of 2.121 million mt in April this year, with a marginal growth of 0.3 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, according to a company statement on Monday, May 13.

Capacity utilisation at Indian operations stood at 88 percent for April, amid iron ore availability constraints from the Karnataka mines at its Vijayanagar mill impacting production volumes, it said.

As a result, the Indian operations of the company recorded finished steel production of 2.055 million mt in April, a marginal rise of one percent year on year.

JSW Steel USA Ohio has reported a steel production volume of 66,000 mt for April, marking a decline of 18 percent year on year.