India’s JSW Steel sees highest-ever crude steel output in FY 2023-24

Monday, 08 April 2024 14:39:57 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s JSW Steel Limited has achieved its highest-ever consolidated annual crude steel production of 26.43 million mt in the fiscal year 2023-24, marking a growth of nine percent over the previous fiscal year, the company said in a statement on Monday, April 8.

In the fourth quarter (January-March) of 2023-24, the company reported a consolidated crude steel output of 6.79 million mt, a growth of three percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, the company said.

The capacity utilisation at its Indian operations for the full year stood at 93 percent, it said.

Its Indian operations achieved crude steel output of 25.55 million mt in 2023-24, up eight percent year on year.