India’s JSW Steel Limited sees 1% fall in consolidated crude steel output in October

India’s JSW Steel Limited achieved consolidated crude steel production of 2.28 million mt in October this year, down one percent year on year, according to a company statement on Wednesday, November 6.

In October, crude steel output from the company’s Indian operations declined by two percent year on year to 2.19 million mt, while capacity utilization was reported at 89 percent, owing to the temporary shutdown of a blast furnace at its Dolvi mill.

Ohio-based JSW Steel USA reported a crude steel output of 820,000 mt in October this year, against 760,000 mt in the corresponding month of the previous year, the company said.