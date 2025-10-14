US raw steel production is down 1.5 percent - week 42, 2025

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on October 11, 2025, US domestic raw steel production was 1.722 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 76.0 percent.

Production for the week ending on October 11, 2025, is down 1.5 percent from the previous week ending October 4, 2025, when production was 1.749 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 77.2 percent.

Production was 1.589 million net tons in the week ending October 11, 2024, while the capacity utilization was 71.6 percent. The current week production represents a 8.4 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through October 11, 2025, was 70.220 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 77.0 percent. That is up 2.5 percent from the 66.526 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 75.8 percent.