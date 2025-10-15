 |  Login 
CISA mills’ daily crude steel output up 7.5% in early October 2025, stocks also up

Wednesday, 15 October 2025 10:33:13 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in early October (October 1-10) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.032 million mt, up 7.5 percent compared to late September (September 21-30) this year.   

In late September, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 1.889 million mt, down 8.9 percent compared to mid-September (September 11-20) this year.    

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China increased in the given period. As of October 10, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 15.88 million mt, increasing by 8.2 percent compared to September 30.

$1 = RMB 7.0995


