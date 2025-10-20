China’s FAI decreases by 0.5 percent in January-September 2025

In the January-September period this year, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 37.1535 trillion ($5.2 trillion), down 0.5 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the first nine months, total FAI in China's infrastructure rose by 1.1 percent year on year. Fixed asset investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the given period increased by 3.7 percent and 4.0 percent year on year, respectively.

In September alone, fixed asset investments (FAI) in China decreased by 0.07 percent month on month.