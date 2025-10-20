China’s crude steel output totals 73.49 million mt in Sept, down 2.9% in Jan-Sept 2025

In September this year, China’s outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel totaled 66.05 million mt, 73.49 million mt and 124.21 million mt, decreasing by 2.4 percent, declining by 4.6 percent and rising by 5.1 percent year on year, while down 5.4 percent, down 5.0 percent and up 1.2 percent month on month, respectively, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Monthly crude steel production fell below the 80 million mt mark again in September, as it had in July - for the first time this year - and in August, while production was down 4.6 percent compared to August. Due to the military parade in Beijing on September 3 and the National Day holiday (October 1-8), demand for steel slackened, which resulted in the decline in crude steel output in September.

In the January-September period this year, China’s outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel totaled 645.86 million mt, 746.25 million mt and 1.10385 billion mt, decreasing by 1.1 percent, declining by 2.9 percent, and increasing by 5.4 percent year on year, respectively.

In October, crude steel output has increased. The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in early October (October 1-10) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.032 million mt, up 7.5 percent compared to late September (September 21-30).