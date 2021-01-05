Japan’s steel scrap exports up 25.4 percent in January-November

Tuesday, 05 January 2021 14:12:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November last year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 688,827 mt, rising by 3.8 percent compared to 623,290 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-November period of last year, the country exported 8.63 million mt of scrap, rising by 25.4 percent year on year.

During the given period, Vietnam was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 3.11 million mt, up by 58.9 percent year on year. Vietnam was followed by South Korea and Taiwan, importing 2.70 million mt and 1.06 million mt of scrap, down 25.4 percent and up 91 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Bangladesh increased to 779,954 mt in the first 11 months of last year, up from 259,353 mt in the same period of the previous year.