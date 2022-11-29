Japan’s steel scrap exports down 15.3 percent in January-October

Tuesday, 29 November 2022 11:30:57 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 657,724 mt, rising by 28.1 percent compared to 513,546 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-October period this year, the country exported 5.36 million mt of scrap, falling by 15.3 percent year on year.

During the given period, South Korea was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 2.66 million mt, up by 2.4 percent year on year. South Korea was followed by Vietnam and Taiwan, importing 1.21 million mt and 483,528 mt of scrap, down 38.6 percent and down 8.3 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Bangladesh amounted to 327,978 mt in the January-October period this year, up from 323,163 mt in the same period of the previous year.