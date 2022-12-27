Japan’s steel scrap exports down 13.9 percent in January-November

Tuesday, 27 December 2022 09:55:54 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 501,855 mt, rising by 4.6 percent compared to 479,594 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-November period this year, the country exported 5.86 million mt of scrap, falling by 13.9 percent year on year.

During the given period, South Korea was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 2.93 million mt, up by 3.3 percent year on year. South Korea was followed by Vietnam and Taiwan, importing 1.25 million mt and 554,804 mt of scrap, down 40.7 percent and up 0.4 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Bangladesh amounted to 368,841 mt in the January-November period this year, up from 323,163 mt in the same period of the previous year.