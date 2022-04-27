﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japan’s steel scrap exports down 23.3 percent in Jan-Mar

Wednesday, 27 April 2022 14:58:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In March this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 614,895 mt, falling by 15.3 percent compared to 726,402 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-March period this year, the country exported 1.43 million mt of scrap, falling by 23.3 percent year on year.

During the given period, South Korea was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 852,050 mt, up by 36.4 percent year on year. South Korea was followed by Vietnam and Bangladesh, importing 252,824 mt and 111,549 mt of scrap, down 61.6 percent and down 21.0 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Taiwan decreased to 81,301 mt in the January-March period this year, down from 220,460 mt in the same period of previous year.


Tags: scrap raw mat Japan Far East imp/exp statistics 

Similar articles

05 Apr

Japan’s steel scrap exports down 28.4 percent in Jan-Feb
25 Feb

Japan’s steel scrap exports down 39.6 percent in January
28 Jan

Japan’s steel scrap exports down 22 percent in 2021
24 Dec

Japan’s steel scrap exports down 21.1 percent in January-November
29 Nov

Japan’s steel scrap exports down 20.3 percent in January-October
03 Nov

Japan’s steel scrap exports down 17.1 percent in January-September
29 Sep

Japan’s steel scrap exports down 14.7 percent in January-August
02 Sep

Japan’s steel scrap exports down 14.3 percent in January-July
30 Jul

Japan’s steel scrap exports down 13.7 percent in H1
29 Jun

Japan’s steel scrap exports down 13.5 percent in Jan-May