Japan’s steel scrap exports down 23.3 percent in Jan-Mar

Wednesday, 27 April 2022 14:58:32 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 614,895 mt, falling by 15.3 percent compared to 726,402 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-March period this year, the country exported 1.43 million mt of scrap, falling by 23.3 percent year on year.

During the given period, South Korea was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 852,050 mt, up by 36.4 percent year on year. South Korea was followed by Vietnam and Bangladesh, importing 252,824 mt and 111,549 mt of scrap, down 61.6 percent and down 21.0 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Taiwan decreased to 81,301 mt in the January-March period this year, down from 220,460 mt in the same period of previous year.