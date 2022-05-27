﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japan’s steel scrap exports down 23.9 percent in Jan-Apr

Friday, 27 May 2022 12:07:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In April this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 664,819 mt, falling by 25.0 percent compared to 886,635 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-April period this year, the country exported 2.10 million mt of scrap, falling by 23.9 percent year on year.

During the given period, South Korea was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 1.22 million mt, up by 31.3 percent year on year. South Korea was followed by Vietnam and Taiwan, importing 439,068 mt and 143,984 mt of scrap, down 52.2 percent and down 51.0 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Malaysia decreased to 67,150 mt in the January-April period this year, down from 93,199 mt in the same period of the previous year.


Tags: scrap Raw Mat Japan Far East Steelmaking imp/exp statistics 

Similar articles

03 Oct

Japanese scrap exports down slightly in Aug from July
30 Aug

Japanese scrap exports up slightly in July over June
31 Jul

Japan’s scrap exports up 68.8 percent in H1
03 Jul

Japan’s scrap exports up 64.3 percent in January-May
05 Jun

Japan’s scrap exports up 50.5 percent in Jan-Apr
30 Apr

Japan’s scrap exports up 37 percent in Q1
29 Mar

Japan’s scrap exports up 26 percent in Feb over Jan
01 Mar

Japan’s scrap exports up 32 percent in January
30 Jan

Japan’s scrap exports down 15.6 percent in 2011
28 Dec

Japan’s scrap exports up 40 percent in Nov over Oct