Japan’s steel scrap exports down 23.9 percent in Jan-Apr

Friday, 27 May 2022 12:07:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In April this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 664,819 mt, falling by 25.0 percent compared to 886,635 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-April period this year, the country exported 2.10 million mt of scrap, falling by 23.9 percent year on year.

During the given period, South Korea was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 1.22 million mt, up by 31.3 percent year on year. South Korea was followed by Vietnam and Taiwan, importing 439,068 mt and 143,984 mt of scrap, down 52.2 percent and down 51.0 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Malaysia decreased to 67,150 mt in the January-April period this year, down from 93,199 mt in the same period of the previous year.