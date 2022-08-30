﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japan’s steel scrap exports down 25.4 percent in January-July

Tuesday, 30 August 2022 09:47:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 435,132 mt, falling by 27.2 percent compared to 598,018 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-July period this year, the country exported 3.58 million mt of scrap, falling by 25.4 percent year on year.

During the given period, South Korea was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 1.89 million mt, up by 8.3 percent year on year. South Korea was followed by Vietnam and Taiwan, importing 788,501 mt and 306,237 mt of scrap, down 51.0 percent and down 25.6 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Bangladesh decreased to 165,150 mt in the January-July period this year, down from 292,591 mt in the same period of the previous year.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Japan Far East Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

SEAISI: ASEAN countries should make strategic moves to ensure raw material supply

30 Aug | Steel News

Another $10/mt increase in Tokyo Steel’s domestic scrap prices

29 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Global View on Scrap: Another silent week in Turkey’s scrap market, Asian market continues to move up

26 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Taiwanese buyers accept higher scrap prices, focus on ex-US purchases again

26 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Turkish scrap market declines by $13/mt

26 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Tokyo Steel increases domestic scrap prices only for Tahara plant

26 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Carbon and stainless scrap prices in Taiwanese domestic market - week 34

25 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Mixed signals from local Italian scrap market

25 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Uptrend reverses in Pakistan’s import scrap market

25 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Import scrap offers to Vietnam continue to increase, though finished steel fails to follow

25 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials