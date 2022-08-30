Japan’s steel scrap exports down 25.4 percent in January-July

Tuesday, 30 August 2022 09:47:12 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In July this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 435,132 mt, falling by 27.2 percent compared to 598,018 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-July period this year, the country exported 3.58 million mt of scrap, falling by 25.4 percent year on year.

During the given period, South Korea was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 1.89 million mt, up by 8.3 percent year on year. South Korea was followed by Vietnam and Taiwan, importing 788,501 mt and 306,237 mt of scrap, down 51.0 percent and down 25.6 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Bangladesh decreased to 165,150 mt in the January-July period this year, down from 292,591 mt in the same period of the previous year.