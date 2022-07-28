Japan’s steel scrap exports down 25.1 percent in January-June

Thursday, 28 July 2022 11:21:23 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In June this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 488,336 mt, falling by 34.8 percent compared to 748,609 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-June period this year, the country exported 3.14 million mt of scrap, falling by 25.1 percent year on year.

During the given period, South Korea was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 1.71 million mt, up by 18.5 percent year on year. South Korea was followed by Vietnam and Taiwan, importing 701,468 mt and 248,169 mt of scrap, down 51.7 percent and down 35.7 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Bangladesh decreased to 165,150 mt in the January-June period this year, down from 275,083 mt in the same period of the previous year.