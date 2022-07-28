﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japan’s steel scrap exports down 25.1 percent in January-June

Thursday, 28 July 2022 11:21:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 488,336 mt, falling by 34.8 percent compared to 748,609 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-June period this year, the country exported 3.14 million mt of scrap, falling by 25.1 percent year on year.

During the given period, South Korea was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 1.71 million mt, up by 18.5 percent year on year. South Korea was followed by Vietnam and Taiwan, importing 701,468 mt and 248,169 mt of scrap, down 51.7 percent and down 35.7 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Bangladesh decreased to 165,150 mt in the January-June period this year, down from 275,083 mt in the same period of the previous year.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Japan Far East Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

CISA: Coking coal purchase cost in China up 76.6 percent in H1

28 Jul | Steel News

Carbon and stainless scrap prices in Taiwanese domestic market - week 30

28 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

HMS I/II 80:20 dock prices in Los Angeles to drop by end of business today

27 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Dock delivered prices for HMS I/II 80:20, P&S scrap in Houston

27 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

US dock delivered price for HMS I/II 80:20 in New York

27 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

HMS I/II 80:20 dock delivered prices in Boston

27 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Dock delivered prices for HMS I/II 80:20 scrap in Newark

27 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Vietnam buys ex-Japan and ex-Hong Kong scrap after prices fall, US absent

27 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local scrap prices in China rise slightly, import offers unworkable

27 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Shredded scrap import prices in Pakistan soften, trade still muted

27 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials