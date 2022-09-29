Japan’s steel scrap exports down 23.7 percent in January-August

Thursday, 29 September 2022 10:40:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 495,633 mt, falling by 9.1 percent compared to 545,311 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-August period this year, the country exported 4.08 million mt of scrap, falling by 23.7 percent year on year.

During the given period, South Korea was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 2.09 million mt, down by 1.4 percent year on year. South Korea was followed by Vietnam and Taiwan, importing 902,655 mt and 368,012 mt of scrap, down 46.7 percent and down 16.9 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Bangladesh rose to 190,842 mt in the January-August period this year, down from 292,591 mt in the same period of the previous year.