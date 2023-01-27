Japan’s steel scrap exports down 13.6 percent in 2022

Friday, 27 January 2023 15:19:19 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 446,866 mt, falling by 9.7 percent compared to 494,870 mt in the same month of 2021, according to customs statistics. In the given year, the country exported 6.31 million mt of scrap, falling by 13.6 percent year on year.

During the full year, South Korea was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 3.14 million mt, up by 1.5 percent year on year. South Korea was followed by Vietnam and Taiwan, importing 1.31 million mt and 628,729 mt of scrap, down 41.5 percent and up 5.8 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Bangladesh amounted to 368,841 mt in 2022, up from 341,950 mt in 2021.