Japan’s steel scrap exports down 23.5 percent in January

Monday, 01 March 2021 14:57:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 500,986 mt, falling by 23.5 percent compared to 655,234 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics.

During the given month, Vietnam was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 204,149 mt, down by 4.2 percent year on year. Vietnam was followed by South Korea and Taiwan, importing 155,792 mt and 76,844 mt of scrap, down 43.5 percent and down 7.7 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Bangladesh decreased to 31,782 mt in January, down from 43,419 mt in the previous year.


