Japan’s steel scrap exports down 21.1 percent in January-November

Friday, 24 December 2021 11:11:18 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 479,594 mt, falling by 30.2 percent compared to 687,999 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-November period this year, the country exported 6.80 million mt of scrap, falling by 21.1 percent year on year.

During the January-November period, South Korea was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 2.83 million mt, up by 4.8 percent year on year. South Korea was followed by Vietnam and Taiwan, importing 2.10 million mt and 553,163 mt of scrap, down 32.4 percent and 48.0 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to China increased to 390,152 mt in the given period this year, up from 15,430 mt in the same period of the previous year.