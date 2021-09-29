Japan’s steel scrap exports down 14.7 percent in January-August

Wednesday, 29 September 2021 11:35:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 545,311 mt, falling by 18.5 percent compared to 669,498 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-August period this year, the country exported 5.34 million mt of scrap, falling by 14.7 percent year on year.

During the January-August period, South Korea was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 2.12 million mt, up by 7.5 percent year on year. South Korea was followed by Vietnam and Taiwan, importing 1.69 million mt and 443,211 mt of scrap, down 21.5 percent and 51.1 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Bangladesh decreased to 292,591 mt in the given period this year, down from 475,986 mt in the same period of the previous year. Japan did not export any scrap to Bangladesh in August this year.