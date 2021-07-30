﻿
Japan’s steel scrap exports down 13.7 percent in H1

Friday, 30 July 2021 10:04:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 748,609 mt, falling by 15.1 percent compared to 882,159 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-June period this year, the country exported 4.20 million mt of scrap, falling by 13.7 percent year on year.

During the January-June period, Vietnam was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 1.45 million mt, down by 7.0 percent year on year. Vietnam was followed by South Korea and Taiwan, importing 1.44 million mt and 386,390 mt of scrap, down 11.1 percent and 44.7 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Bangladesh decreased to 275,083 mt in the given period this year, down from 394,851 mt in the same period of the previous year.


