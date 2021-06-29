Japan’s steel scrap exports down 13.5 percent in Jan-May

Tuesday, 29 June 2021 15:11:28 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In May this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 699,617 mt, rising by 2.2 percent compared to 684,705 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-May period this year, the country exported 3.45 million mt of scrap, falling by 13.5 percent year on year.

During the January-May period, Vietnam was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 1.21 million mt, down by 7.2 percent year on year. Vietnam was followed by South Korea and Taiwan, importing 1.14 million mt and 346,864 mt of scrap, down 16.3 percent and 36.0 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Bangladesh decreased to 275,083 mt in the given period this year, down from 354,068 mt in the same period of the previous year.