Japan’s new ship export orders increase in December from November

Thursday, 25 January 2024 11:34:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in December last year moved up by 36.5 percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, while increasing to 32 ships, compared to 23 ships recorded in November, totaling 1,259,220 gross tons including 24 carriers and eight tankers.

In 2023, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 272 ships with an aggregate of 11.9 million gross tons, down 9.2 percent year on year.    

On the other hand, in December, Japan delivered 13 ships for export, totaling 849,164 gross tons, compared to 17 ships totaling 821,389 gross tons recorded in November.    

Meanwhile, in 2023, Japan delivered 201 ships for export, totaling 9.1 million gross tons, increasing 8.9 percent year on year.


Tags: Japan Far East Shipbuilding Imp/exp Statistics 

