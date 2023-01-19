﻿
Japan’s new ship export orders increase in December from November

Thursday, 19 January 2023 12:26:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in December last year moved up by 200.4 percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, rising to 42 ships, compared to 16 ships recorded in November, totaling 1.48 million gross tons, including 35 bulk carriers, five general cargo ships and two tankers.

In 2022, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 282 ships with an aggregate of 11.62 million gross tons, down 23.6 percent year on year.

On the other hand, in the given month, Japan delivered six ships for export, totaling 149,062 gross tons, compared to 19 ships totaling 779,790 gross tons recorded in November.

Meanwhile, in the full year, Japan delivered 177 ships for export, totaling 8.34 million gross tons, falling by 16.1 percent year on year.


Tags: Japan Far East Shipbuilding 

