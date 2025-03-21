Yamato Steel to use Kobe Steel’s low-carbon steel for its first ship

Japanese steelmaker Kobe Steel Ltd. has announced that its Kobenable® Steel, which reduces carbon emissions in the blast furnace process, has been chosen for a ship owned by Japan-based Yamato Steel. This is Yamato Steel’s first ship and is scheduled to transport steel materials and scrap.

Yamato Steel will use “Kobenable® Premier,” which reduces carbon emissions in the steel manufacturing process by 100 percent through mass balance method.

This will be the fourth time Kobenable steel will be used in shipbuilding. In 2023, for the first time Kobe Steel supplied Kobenable® Steel to Japanese shipbuilder Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd, to be used for building a 180,000-ton class bulk carrier, as SteelOrbis previously reported.