Japan’s new ship export orders fall in February from January

Thursday, 24 March 2022 16:27:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in February this year fell by 23.6 percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, decreasing to 10 ships, compared to 14 ships recorded in January, totaling 413,200 gross tons, including eight bulk carriers and two general cargo ships.

In the first two months of this year, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 24 ships with an aggregate of 954,600 gross tons, down 56.2 percent year on year.

On the other hand, in February this year Japan delivered 17 ships for export, totaling 679,156 gross tons, compared to 15 ships totaling 748,293 gross tons recorded in January.

Meanwhil, in the first two months of the current year, Japan delivered 32 ships for export, totaling 1.43 million gross tons, falling by 15.6 percent year on year.


