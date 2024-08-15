 |  Login 
Japan’s new ship export orders decline in July from June

Thursday, 15 August 2024 12:21:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in July this year moved down by 45.7 percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, decreasing to 19 ships, compared to 54 ships recorded in June, totaling 1.16 million gross tons, including eight carriers, nine container ships and two general cargo ships.

In the first seven months of this year, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 190 ships with an aggregate of 8.54 million gross tons, up 38.9 percent year on year.

On the other hand, in July, Japan delivered 23 ships for export, totaling 714,801 gross tons, compared to 16 ships totaling 771,468 gross tons recorded in June.

Meanwhile, in the January-July period this year, Japan delivered 125 ships for export, totaling 4.97 million gross tons, decreasing by 11.5 percent year on year.


