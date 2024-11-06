 |  Login 
Japan’s JFE Steel reports lower net profit and net sales for H1

Wednesday, 06 November 2024 13:51:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japanese steelmaker JFE Holdings Co. has announced its consolidated financial results for the first half ending September 30 of the financial year 2024-25.

In the given period, the company recorded a net profit of JPY 43.20 billion ($280.61 million), compared to a net profit of JPY 111.64 billion recorded in the same period of the previous fiscal year, while its sales revenues amounted to JPY 2.45 trillion ($15.90 billion), down by 4.9 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the first half, JFE Steel’s consolidated crude steel output declined by nine percent year on year to 12.69 million mt, while its shipments amounted to 9.66 million mt, down by 9.3 percent year on year.

The company expects sales revenues of JPY 4.97 trillion for the full financial year. Moreover, its crude steel production guidance for the full financial year stands at approximately 22.40 million mt.


