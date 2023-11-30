﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japan’s industrial output up 0.2 percent in September from August

Thursday, 30 November 2023 11:21:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Japan’s industrial production went up by 0.2 percent month on month and fell by 4.6 percent compared to the same month in 2022, according to the preliminary indices of the Industrial Production report published by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

On the other hand, in September the Japanese iron and steel production index decreased by 1.6 percent year on year, while Japan’s seasonally adjusted iron and steel production index went up by 0.5 percent in the given month compared to August. Meanwhile, in September Japanese producers’ iron and steel shipments moved up by 8.2 percent and iron and steel inventories decreased by 1.8 percent, both compared to the previous month.

According to the ministry’s Survey of Production Forecast in Manufacturing, Japanese industrial production is expected to increase by 3.9 percent in October and decrease by 2.8 percent in November, both on month-on-month basis. Meanwhile, Japanese iron and steel production is expected to increase by 0.7 percent in October and decrease by 0.5 percent in November, month on month.


Tags: Japan Far East Production 

Similar articles

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 17.5 percent in September from August

17 Nov | Steel News

Japanese auto output up 11.8 percent in January-August

02 Nov | Steel News

Toyota’s global output and sales reach record high in September

02 Nov | Steel News

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down 10.1 percent in August from July

17 Oct | Steel News

Japanese auto output up 17.7 percent in January-July

04 Oct | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output down 2.0 percent in July from June

02 Oct | Steel News

Toyota’s domestic vehicle output rises in August, overseas output falls

02 Oct | Steel News

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 8.0 percent in July from June

25 Sep | Steel News

Japan’s auto output up 19.0 percent in H1

05 Sep | Steel News

Toyota restarts operations at 28 lines in Japan after suspension

31 Aug | Steel News