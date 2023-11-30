Japan’s industrial output up 0.2 percent in September from August

Thursday, 30 November 2023 11:21:21 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, Japan’s industrial production went up by 0.2 percent month on month and fell by 4.6 percent compared to the same month in 2022, according to the preliminary indices of the Industrial Production report published by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

On the other hand, in September the Japanese iron and steel production index decreased by 1.6 percent year on year, while Japan’s seasonally adjusted iron and steel production index went up by 0.5 percent in the given month compared to August. Meanwhile, in September Japanese producers’ iron and steel shipments moved up by 8.2 percent and iron and steel inventories decreased by 1.8 percent, both compared to the previous month.

According to the ministry’s Survey of Production Forecast in Manufacturing, Japanese industrial production is expected to increase by 3.9 percent in October and decrease by 2.8 percent in November, both on month-on-month basis. Meanwhile, Japanese iron and steel production is expected to increase by 0.7 percent in October and decrease by 0.5 percent in November, month on month.