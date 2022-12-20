Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 13.8 percent in Oct from Sept

Tuesday, 20 December 2022 13:46:22 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet shipments rose by 13.8 percent compared to the previous month and declined by 2.2 percent from 817,792 mt recorded in the same month of 2021, amounting to 799,548 metric tons. 71.6 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 28.4 percent were made to the export markets, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 747,087 mt, increasing by 3.4 percent month on month and declining by 5.4 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in October Japan’s hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.25 million mt, moving up by 13.4 percent from the previous month and dropping by 4.8 percent year on year. 22.9 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 77.1 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.27 million mt, rising by 21.3 percent month on month and moving down by 8.8 percent year on year.