Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down 6.9 percent in Nov from Oct

Tuesday, 24 January 2023 11:22:38 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November last year, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet shipments fell by 6.9 percent compared to the previous month and by 4.1 percent from 776,451 mt recorded in the same month of 2021, amounting to 744,720 metric tons. 72.6 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 27.4 percent were made to the export markets, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 755,909 mt, increasing by 1.2 percent month on month and declining by 3.2 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in November Japan’s hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.32 million mt, moving up by 6.1 percent from the previous month and by 0.6 percent year on year. 20.5 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 79.5 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.24 million mt, dropping by 1.3 percent month on month and by 9.9 percent year on year.