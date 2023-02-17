Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down 5.8 percent in Dec from Nov

Friday, 17 February 2023 13:48:24 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet shipments fell by 5.8 percent compared to the previous month and by 9.6 percent from 776,451 mt recorded in the same month of 2021, amounting to 702,030 metric tons. 69.9 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 30.1 percent were made to the export markets, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 666,206 mt, dropping by 11.9 percent month on month and by 14.7 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in December Japan’s hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.16 million mt, moving down by 12.5 percent from the previous month and by 11.7 percent year on year. 15.6 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 84.4 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.19 million mt, dropping by four percent month on month and by 13.2 percent year on year.