 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Japanese...

Japanese auto output up 10 percent in Jan-Apr 2025

Wednesday, 02 July 2025 17:35:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in April this year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 668,785 units, rising by 3.4 percent compared to the same month of 2024. Meanwhile, in the January-April period of 2025, Japanese automobile production increased by 10.0 percent year on year to 2,807,663 units.

Domestic automobile sales in April in Japan stood at 342,878 vehicles, up by 10.4 percent as compared with the same month of 2024. Meanwhile, in the first four months, domestic automobile sales in Japan moved up by 12.9 percent year on year to 1,628,230 units.

In the meantime, the country’s automobile exports in April amounted to 353,979 units, down by 25.2 percent year on year. In the January-April period, Japanese automobile exports fell by 27.2 percent year on year to 1,375,133 units.


Tags: Japan Far East Automotive 

Similar articles

Toyota’s global vehicle output up 5.5 percent in January-May 2025

27 Jun | Steel News

Japanese auto output up 12.2 percent in Q1

04 Jun | Steel News

Toyota’s global vehicle output up 7.1 percent in January-April

29 May | Steel News

Japanese auto output up 18.4 percent in January-February

05 May | Steel News

Isuzu Motors to use JFE Steel’s green steel in vehicle production

25 Apr | Steel News

Toyota’s global vehicle output and sales rise in Q1

25 Apr | Steel News

Japanese auto output up 17.9 percent in January

01 Apr | Steel News

Toyota’s global vehicle output and sales rise in Jan-Feb

28 Mar | Steel News

Toyota’s domestic vehicle output rises in January, overseas output falls

28 Feb | Steel News

Japan’s Nissan to incorporate Nippon Steel’s green steel in mass production

07 Feb | Steel News