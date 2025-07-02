Japanese auto output up 10 percent in Jan-Apr 2025

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in April this year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 668,785 units, rising by 3.4 percent compared to the same month of 2024. Meanwhile, in the January-April period of 2025, Japanese automobile production increased by 10.0 percent year on year to 2,807,663 units.

Domestic automobile sales in April in Japan stood at 342,878 vehicles, up by 10.4 percent as compared with the same month of 2024. Meanwhile, in the first four months, domestic automobile sales in Japan moved up by 12.9 percent year on year to 1,628,230 units.

In the meantime, the country’s automobile exports in April amounted to 353,979 units, down by 25.2 percent year on year. In the January-April period, Japanese automobile exports fell by 27.2 percent year on year to 1,375,133 units.