Japanese auto output remains unchanged in January-November

Friday, 03 February 2023 11:20:11 (GMT+3)
       

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in November last year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 767,244 units, rising by 1.4 percent compared to the same month of 2021. Meanwhile, in the January-November period, Japanese automobile production remained almost unchanged at 7,136,492 units compared to 7,136,888 units recorded in November 2021.

Domestic automobile sales in November last year in Japan stood at 377,079 vehicles, rising by seven percent as compared with the same month of 2021. Meanwhile, in the first 11 months, domestic automobile sales in Japan fell by 6.2 percent year on year to 3,856,956 units.

In the meantime, the country’s automobile exports in November amounted to 371,870 units, up by 8.7 percent year on year. In the January-November period Japanese automobile exports grew by 0.6 percent year on year to 3,456,294 units.


