Japanese auto output down 12.5 percent in January-July

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in July this year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 699,708 units, falling by 4.2 percent compared to the same month of 2021. Meanwhile, in the January-July period, Japanese automobile production decreased by 12.5 percent year on year to 4,332,998 units.

Domestic automobile sales in July this year in Japan stood at 349,335 vehicles, decreasing by 7.5 percent as compared with the same month of 2021. Meanwhile, in the first seven months, domestic automobile sales in Japan fell by 14.3 percent year on year to 2,435,513 units.

In the meantime, the country’s automobile exports in July amounted to 356,957 units, down by 4.8 percent year on year. In the January-July period Japanese automobile exports dropped by 12.8 percent year on year to 2,089,606 units.