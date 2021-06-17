Jangada upbeat on vanadium output potential following site drilling

Thursday, 17 June 2021 20:34:35 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

UK-based company Jangada Mines is upbeat on the output potential for its Pitombeiras North and South project sites in Ceará state in Brazil, as the company assesses production targets, following a site drilling.

The company said it identified eight targets. The company aims to start output by 2022, as previously reported by SteelOrbis.

“Exploration potential remains open along strike and at depth,” it said. “Jangada has established a target to potentially delineate 10 million mt of total mineral resources,” the company said in a statement.

The company also said that its Pitombeiras project has “robust economics and excellent potential” to become a “profitable producer of ferrovanadium concentrate” with 62/65 percent Fe content.

