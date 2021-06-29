Jangada obtains trial mining license for vanadium project in Brazil

Tuesday, 29 June 2021 22:46:04 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

UK-based company Jangada Mines said this week it obtained a trial mining license for its Pitombeiras vanadium project in Ceará state, Brazil. The license was granted by the Brazilian National Mining Agency, the local mining regulator, and it will allow Jangada to extract up to 300,000 mt per year of ferrovanadium (FeV).

“As we advance towards mineral resources expansion and updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), the granted (license) provides a fundamental section to our fast-track implementation path,” said Brian McMaster, executive chairman at Jangada.

The company said the goal of the trial mining license is to commence the extraction of ferrovanadium using the site’s open pit mine operations.

“At this stage of development, the Pitombeiras PEA has focused on evaluating a direct shipping Ore (DSO) operation for the sale of a saleable magnetite concentrate,” the company said.

“A pilot operation under the trial mining license can be developed with a starter open pit operation utilizing a contract mining fleet of hydraulic excavators, front-end loaders, 30-ton haul trucks, rotary drill rigs and ancillary equipment,” Jangada added.