Italy’s crude steel production up 28.3 percent in September

Monday, 18 October 2021 13:55:24 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia
       

Crude steel production in Italy increased by 28.3 percent year on year in September this year to 2.304 million mt, according to the latest provisional data released by Federacciai, the Italian steel producers' association. The ninth month of 2021 in terms of production was the best September since 2012.

In the January-September period this year, Italy's crude steel output surpassed 18.6 million mt, increasing by 27.6 percent compared to the same period last year, and rising by 5.9 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

 2021

Crude steel output

Month

000/mt

Y-o-y change (%)

progr.

Y-o-y change (%)

January

1,894

+1.0

1,894

+1.0

February

2,086

+2.2

3,980

+1.6

March

2,313

+68.8

6,293

+19.0

April

2,057

+79.0

8,350

+29.7

May

2,211

+18.9

10,561

+27.3

June

2,187

+20.5

12,748

+26.1

July

2,202

+26.5

14,950

+26.1

August

1,358

+44.3

16,310

+27.5

September

2,304

+28.0

18,614

+27.6

Looking at the flat and long product segments, in September this year Italy’s long product output amounted to 1.242 million mt, up 8.7 percent year on year, while output of flat steel in the same month totalled 1.057 million mt, increasing by 50.8 percent year on year. In the January-September period, long steel production increased by 26.9 percent, to 10.265 million mt, while flat steel production rose by 18.8 percent, to 8.191 million mt.


