Italy’s crude steel production surges in March

Monday, 19 April 2021 15:24:46 (GMT+3) | Brescia

Crude steel production in Italy increased by 68.8 percent year on year in March this year to 2.312 million mt according to the latest provisional data released by Federacciai, the Italian steel producers' association. The strong increase is explained by the fact that March 2020 was when the Covid-19 emergency emerged in Italy and a total lockdown was imposed across the country. However, the figure increased also compared to March 2019, by 1.1 percent. Italy's crude steel output in March this year also indicated an increase of about 11 percent compared to February.

In the January-March period, Italy's crude steel output surpassed 6.2 million mt, increasing by 18.9 percent compared to the same period last year.

2021 Crude steel output Month 000/mt Y-o-y change (%) progr. Y-o-y change (%) Jan 1,894 +1.0 1,894 +1.0 Feb 2,080 +1.9 3,974 +1.5 Mar 2,312 +68.8 6,286 +18.9

Looking at the flat and long product segments, in March this year Italian production of longs amounted to 1.26 million mt, almost doubling year on year, while output of flat steel in the same month totaled 943,000 mt, increasing by 10.6 percent year on year.