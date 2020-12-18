Italy’s crude steel output up 3.2 percent in November

Friday, 18 December 2020 15:50:15 (GMT+3) | Brescia

In November this year, crude steel production in Italy remained above two million mt, amounting to 2.119 million mt, up 3.2 percent year on year, according to the latest provisional data released by Federacciai, the Italian steel producers' association. However, the figure was down 3.3 percent compared to October.

Meanwhile, in the January-November period, Italian crude steel production recorded a 14.2 percent decrease year on year to 18.702 million mt. The year-on-year decrease has been progressively lower from May onwards, i.e., after the end of the lockdown period caused by the first wave of Covid-19.

Crude steel output Month 000/mt Y-o-y change (%) progr. Y-o-y change (%) Jan 1,873 -5.0 1,873 -5.0 Feb 2,042 0 3,915 -2.5 Mar 1,372 -40.0 5,287 -16.1 Apr 1,106 -43.3 6,393 -22.5 May 1,858 -16.2 8,251 -21.2 Jun 1,811 -12.9 10,062 -19.8 Jul 1,737 -11.8 11,799 -18.7 Aug 939 +9.7 12,738 -17,1 Sep 1,796 -18.6 14,534 -17.3 Oct 2,119 -4.6 16,653 -15.9 Nov 2,049 +3.2 18,702 -14.2

Looking at the flat and long product categories, in November the production of longs was higher than that of flats, amounting to 1.110 million mt, up one percent year on year. The output of flat steel in November totaled 810,000 mt, decreasing by 7.4 percent year on year.

In the first 11 months of the current year, the production of longs stood at 10.299 million mt, recording a drop of 10.9 percent compared to the same period last year, while production of flats amounted to 8.563 million mt, down 20.1 percent year on year.