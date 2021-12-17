Italy’s crude steel output increases in November

Friday, 17 December 2021 17:44:25 (GMT+3) | Brescia

According to provisional data from Federacciai, the Italian steel producers' association, crude steel output in Italy was 2.182 million mt in November this year, up 6.3 percent year on year, although slightly lower compared to the 2.21 million mt recorded in October. As reported previously, the slowdown was largely determined by the surge in electricity costs which since October have been pushing mills to reduce their production.

In the January-November period this year, Italy's crude steel output surpassed 22.9 million mt, increasing by 22 percent compared to the same period last year, and surpassing the 21.79 million mt recorded in the same period of 2019.

2021 Crude steel output Month 000/mt Y-o-y change (%) progr. Y-o-y change (%) January 1,894 +1.0 1,894 +1.0 February 2,086 +2.2 3,980 +1.6 March 2,299 +67.8 6,279 +18.8 April 2,057 +79.0 8,336 +29.5 May 2,211 +18.9 10,547 +27.1 June 2,187 +20.5 12,734 +25.9 July 2,204 +26.6 14,938 +26.0 August 1,267 +34.6 16,205 +26.7 September 2,305 +28.1 18,510 +26.8 October 2,210 +4.2 20,720 +24.0 November 2,182 +6.3 22,902 +22.0

Looking at the flat and long product segments, in November this year Italy’s long product output amounted to 1.19 million mt, up 6.7 percent year on year, while output of flat steel in the same month totalled 1.02 million mt, increasing by 14.5 percent year on year. In the January-November period, long steel production increased by 23.8 percent to 12.76 million mt, while flat steel production rose by 18.3 percent to 10.26 million mt, both year on year.