Italy’s crude steel output increases by 19.8 percent in 2021

Thursday, 20 January 2022 15:15:29 (GMT+3) | Brescia

The Italian steel industry closed 2021 with a crude steel output of 24.4 million mt, increasing by 19.8 percent compared to the previous year, according to the provisional data from Federacciai, the Italian steel producers association.

2021 was a year characterized by a strong recovery, especially in the period between March and September, largely due to the comparison with the months in 2020 when producers had remained inactive due to the pandemic. Production in the year just ended was also higher than production in 2019 (23.2 million mt), while it was in line with the output recorded in 2018.

December was the only month in 2021 in which a year-on-year decrease was recorded, with crude steel output falling seven percent to 1.499 million mt.

2021 Crude steel output Month 000/mt Y-o-y change (%) progr. Y-o-y change (%) January 1,894 +1.0 1,894 +1.0 February 2,086 +2.2 3,980 +1.6 March 2,299 +67.8 6,279 +18.8 April 2,057 +79.0 8,336 +29.5 May 2,211 +18.9 10,547 +27.1 June 2,187 +20.5 12,734 +25.9 July 2,204 +26.6 14,938 +26.0 August 1,267 +34.6 16,205 +26.7 September 2,305 +28.1 18,510 +26.8 October 2,220 +4.7 20,730 +24.0 November 2,182 +6.3 22,912 +22.1 December 1,499 -7.0 24,411 +19.8

Looking at the flat and long product segments, in December Italy’s long product output amounted to 814,000 mt, down 5.1 percent year on year, while output of flat steel in the same month totalled 781,000 mt, declining by 3.9 percent year on year. In whole year, long steel production increased by 21.8 percent to 13.6 million mt, while flat steel production rose by 16.6 percent to 11 million mt, both year on year.