﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Italian crude steel production up 5.9 percent in January

Tuesday, 20 February 2024 12:21:37 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia
       

January was a positive month for the production of crude steel in Italy, with a total output of 1.644 million mt, up by 5.9 percent compared to the same month of 2023, as announced by Federacciai, the Italian federation of steel companies.

Italian crude steel outputs for 2023 and the first month of 2024 are as follows:

2023      

Crude steel output      

Month       

000/mt       

Y-o-y change (%)   

Year-to-date      

Y-o-y change (%)   

Jan     

1,553     

-14.7%     

1,553     

-14.7%     

Feb     

1,897     

-7.3%     

3,450     

-10.8%     

Mar     

2,189     

3.0%     

5,639     

-5.9%     

Apr     

1,903     

-12.0%     

7,542     

-7.5%     

May     

1,991     

-9.7%     

9,533     

-8.0%     

June     

1,910     

0.8%     

11,443     

-6.6%     

July     

1,754     

9.3%     

13,197     

-4.8%     

Aug     

785     

4.5%     

13,982     

-4.3%     

Sept     

1,959     

4.6%     

15,941   

-3.3%     

Oct     

1,914   

-5,1%     

17,855     

-3.5%     

Nov   

1,884   

1.5%   

19,739   

-3.0%   

Dec   

1,326   

6.5%   

21,065   

-2.5%   

2024

Crude steel output

Jan

1,644

5.9%

1,644

5.9%

Looking at the flat and long product segments, in January this year Italian production of longs amounted to 841,000 mt, up 9.9 percent, while output of flat steel in the same month totaled 792,000 mt, up 5.0 percent, both year on year.


Tags: Crude Steel Italy European Union 

Similar articles

US raw steel production up 0.6 percent week-on-week

20 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s Habaş increases hot strip mill capacity by 80 percent

20 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s Kardemir to invest $1.5 billion over next five years

16 Feb | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel Limited sees 7% rise in consolidated crude steel output in January

16 Feb | Steel News

India’s SAIL achieves 2% rise in crude steel output in Q3 FY 2023-24, sales down 10%

15 Feb | Steel News

Kobe Steel’s net profit reaches record high in April-December

13 Feb | Steel News

US raw steel production up 0.5 percent week-on-week

12 Feb | Steel News

ArcelorMittal posts lower net profit for 2023, demand outlook positive

08 Feb | Steel News

Nippon Steel sees lower net profit in Apr-Dec, forecasts completion of US Steel acquisition in FY 2024-25

08 Feb | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 3.69 percent in late January

07 Feb | Steel News