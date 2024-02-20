Italian crude steel production up 5.9 percent in January

Tuesday, 20 February 2024 12:21:37 (GMT+3) | Brescia

January was a positive month for the production of crude steel in Italy, with a total output of 1.644 million mt, up by 5.9 percent compared to the same month of 2023, as announced by Federacciai, the Italian federation of steel companies.

Italian crude steel outputs for 2023 and the first month of 2024 are as follows:

2023 Crude steel output Month 000/mt Y-o-y change (%) Year-to-date Y-o-y change (%) Jan 1,553 -14.7% 1,553 -14.7% Feb 1,897 -7.3% 3,450 -10.8% Mar 2,189 3.0% 5,639 -5.9% Apr 1,903 -12.0% 7,542 -7.5% May 1,991 -9.7% 9,533 -8.0% June 1,910 0.8% 11,443 -6.6% July 1,754 9.3% 13,197 -4.8% Aug 785 4.5% 13,982 -4.3% Sept 1,959 4.6% 15,941 -3.3% Oct 1,914 -5,1% 17,855 -3.5% Nov 1,884 1.5% 19,739 -3.0% Dec 1,326 6.5% 21,065 -2.5% 2024 Crude steel output Jan 1,644 5.9% 1,644 5.9%

Looking at the flat and long product segments, in January this year Italian production of longs amounted to 841,000 mt, up 9.9 percent, while output of flat steel in the same month totaled 792,000 mt, up 5.0 percent, both year on year.