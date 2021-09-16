Italian crude steel production up 44.3 percent in August

Thursday, 16 September 2021 15:11:30 (GMT+3) | Brescia

Crude steel production in Italy increased by 44.3 percent year on year in August this year to 1.358 million mt, according to the latest provisional data released by Federacciai, the Italian steel producers' association. The last time that the output in August exceeded one million metric tons was in 2018 (1.167 million mt).

In the January-August period this year, Italy's crude steel output surpassed 16.3 million mt, increasing by 27.5 percent compared to the same period last year, and rising by 6.1 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

2021 Crude steel output Month 000/mt Y-o-y change (%) progr. Y-o-y change (%) Jan 1,894 +1.0 1,894 +1.0 Feb 2,086 +2.2 3,980 +1.6 Mar 2,313 +68.8 6,293 +19.0 Apr 2,057 +79.0 8,350 +29.7 May 2,211 +18.9 10,561 +27.3 June 2,187 +20.5 12,748 +26.1 July 2,202 +26.5 14,950 +26.1 August 1,358 +44.3 16,308 +27.5

Looking at the flat and long product segments, in August this year Italy’s long product output amounted to 594,000 mt, up 22.2 percent year on year, while output of flat steel in the same month totalled 554,000 mt, increasing by 17.1 percent year on year. In the January-August period, long steel production increased by 32.8 percent, to 9 million mt, while flat steel production rose by 15.1 percent, to 7.1 million mt.