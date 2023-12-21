Italian crude steel production up 1.3 percent in November

Thursday, 21 December 2023 10:39:29 (GMT+3) | Brescia

November was a positive month for the production of crude steel in Italy, with a total output of 1.880 million mt, up by 1.3 percent compared to the same month of 2022, as announced by Federacciai, the Italian federation of steel companies.

A year-on-year decrease was recorded in the first eleven months, with the total crude steel output amounting to 19.749 million mt, down by 3.0 percent year on year.

2023 Crude steel output Month 000/mt Y-o-y change (%) Year-to-date Y-o-y change (%) Jan 1,553 -14.7% 1,553 -14.7% Feb 1,897 -7.3% 3,450 -10.8% Mar 2,189 3.0% 5,639 -5.9% Apr 1,903 -12.0% 7,542 -7.5% May 1,991 -9.7% 9,533 -8.0% June 1,910 0.8% 11,443 -6.6% July 1,754 9.3% 13,197 -4.8% Aug 785 4.5% 13,982 -4.3% Sept 1,956 4.4% 15,941 -3.3% Oct 1,928 -4.4% 17,866 -3.4% Nov 1,880 1.3% 19,749 -3.0%

Looking at the flat and long product segments, in November this year Italian production of longs amounted to 1.101 million mt, down 0.1 percent, while output of flat steel in the same month totaled 848,000 mt, increasing by 15.4 percent, both year on year.

In the January-November period, the production of longs amounted to 10.994 million mt, down 3.3 percent, while flats output came to 8.929 million mt, up 0.2 percent, both year on year.