﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Italian crude steel production up 1.3 percent in November

Thursday, 21 December 2023 10:39:29 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia
       

November was a positive month for the production of crude steel in Italy, with a total output of 1.880 million mt, up by 1.3 percent compared to the same month of 2022, as announced by Federacciai, the Italian federation of steel companies.

A year-on-year decrease was recorded in the first eleven months, with the total crude steel output amounting to 19.749 million mt, down by 3.0 percent year on year.

2023   

Crude steel output   

Month    

000/mt    

Y-o-y change (%)

Year-to-date   

Y-o-y change (%)

Jan  

1,553  

-14.7%  

1,553  

-14.7%  

Feb  

1,897  

-7.3%  

3,450  

-10.8%  

Mar  

2,189  

3.0%  

5,639  

-5.9%  

Apr  

1,903  

-12.0%  

7,542  

-7.5%  

May  

1,991  

-9.7%  

9,533  

-8.0%  

June  

1,910  

0.8%  

11,443  

-6.6%  

July  

1,754  

9.3%  

13,197  

-4.8%  

Aug  

785  

4.5%  

13,982  

-4.3%  

Sept  

1,956  

4.4%  

15,941

-3.3%  

Oct  

1,928  

-4.4%  

17,866  

-3.4%  

Nov

1,880

1.3%

19,749

-3.0%

Looking at the flat and long product segments, in November this year Italian production of longs amounted to 1.101 million mt, down 0.1 percent, while output of flat steel in the same month totaled 848,000 mt, increasing by 15.4 percent, both year on year. 

In the January-November period, the production of longs amounted to 10.994 million mt, down 3.3 percent, while flats output came to 8.929 million mt, up 0.2 percent, both year on year.


Tags: Crude Steel Italy European Union Steelmaking 

Similar articles

World crude steel output up 3.3 percent in November

21 Dec | Steel News

Argentina’s steel production declines in November

20 Dec | Steel News

German crude steel output decreased by four percent in January-November

20 Dec | Steel News

CISA: China’s crude steel usage to remain firm in 2024, to drop to 820 million mt by 2035

19 Dec | Steel News

US raw steel production up 1.0 percent week-on-week

18 Dec | Steel News

Brazilian crude steel production rises in November

15 Dec | Steel News

China’s crude steel output up 0.4% in Nov, finished steel output also increases

15 Dec | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 4.19 percent in early December

13 Dec | Steel News

Ukraine’s pig iron output down 11.3 percent in January-November

12 Dec | Steel News

US raw steel production down 0.3 percent week-on-week

11 Dec | Steel News