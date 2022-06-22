﻿
English
Italian crude steel production down slightly in May

Wednesday, 22 June 2022 17:43:16 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia
       

After a rebound in April, May was still a negative month for production of crude steel in Italy, with a total output of 2.2 million mt, down by 0.6 percent compared to the same month of 2021, as announced by Federacciai, the Italian federation of steel companies.

A year-on-year decrease was also recorded in the first five months, with the total crude steel output amounting to 10.35 million tons, down by 1.9 percent year on year. However, the year-on-year decline was lower than in the first four months of the year.

2022

Crude steel output

Month 

000/mt 

Y-o-Y change (%) 

Year-to-date

Y-o-Y change (%) 

Jan

1,820

-3.9

1,821

-3.9

Feb

2,045

-2.0

3,866

-2.9

Mar

2,113

-8.1

5,979

-4.8

Apr

2,155

+4.8

8,134

-2.4

May

2,198

-0.6

1,0345

-1.9

Looking at the flat and long product segments, in May this year Italian production of longs amounted to 1.1 million mt, down 9.4 percent, while output of flat steel in the same month totalled 871,000 mt, decreasing by 14.8 percent, both year on year. In the January-May period, the production of longs amounted to a total of 5.8 million mt, down 0.7 percent, while flats output came to 4.6 million mt, down 1.5 percent, both year on year.


