Italian crude steel production down 18.7 percent in September

Wednesday, 19 October 2022 11:52:42 (GMT+3) | Brescia

September was again a negative month for the production of crude steel in Italy, with a total output of 1.873 million mt, down by 18.7 percent compared to the same month of 2021, as announced by Federacciai, the Italian federation of steel companies.

A year-on-year decrease was also recorded in the first nine months, with the total crude steel output amounting to 16.463 million mt, down by 11.1 percent year on year.

2022 Crude steel output Month 000/mt Y-o-y change (%) Year-to-date Y-o-y change (%) Jan 1,820 -3.9 1,821 -3.9 Feb 2,045 -2.0 3,866 -2.9 Mar 2,113 -8.1 5,979 -4.8 Apr 2,155 +4.8 8,134 -2.4 May 2,198 -0.6 10,345 -1.9 Jun 1,876 -14.2 12,228 -4.0 Jul 1,606 -27.1 13,859 -7.2 Aug 732 -42.2 14,591 -10.0 Sept 1,873 -18.7 16,463 -11.1

Looking at the flat and long product segments, in September this year Italian production of longs amounted to 1.163 million mt, down 8.6 percent, while output of flat steel in the same month totalled 718,000 mt, decreasing by 32.5 percent, both year on year. In the January-September period, the production of longs amounted to a total of 9.156 million mt, down 11.2 percent, while flats output came to 7.331 million mt, down 10.5 percent, both year on year.